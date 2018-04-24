3e ligue
Groupe 1
Corminboeuf - Givisiez 1-2 La Roche/P.-Ville - Central FR 2-0 Châtel-St-Denis - Bas-Gibloux 2-1 Schönberg - Corbières 8-2 Matran - Estavayer-Gbx 5-1 Farvagny/Ogoz II - Villars-s/Glâne 1-2 Corbières - Corminboeuf je 20.00
Classement
1. Châtel-St-Denis 16 14 1 1 (35) 51-14 43 2. La Roche/Pont-la-V. 16 10 3 3 (15) 41-16 33 3. Corminboeuf 16 10 2 4 (25) 47-32 32 4. Schönberg 16 9 4 3 (47) 45-32 31 5. Estavayer-Gbx 16 7 4 5 (19) 33-32 25 6. Villars-sur-Glâne 16 7 3 6 (19) 33-32 24 7. Matran 16 6 4 6 (44) 40-33 22 8. Farvagny/Ogoz II 16 5 3 8 (16) 29-26 18 9. Givisiez 16 3 4 9 (32) 23-38 13 10. Bas-Gibloux 16 2 4 10 (30) 24-35 10 11. Corbières 16 3 1 12 (43) 23-74 10 12. Central FR 16 1 5 10 (47) 15-40 8
Groupe 3
Domdidier - Vully-Sport 1-2 Portalban/Glet. II - Châtonnaye/M. 5-1…