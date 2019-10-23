Féminines 1re ligue
Groupe 1
Erlinsbach - Vuisternens/Mézières 2-1
Au classement après neuf matches, Vuisternens/Mézières est 7e avec 10 pts.
Féminines 2e ligue inter
Groupe 1
Châtel-St-Denis - Concordia 1-2
Au classement après huit matches, Châtel-St-Denis est 5e avec 14 points.
2e ligue
Richemond - Ueberstorf 2-2
Sarine-Ouest - Ursy 1-3
Châtel-St-Denis - Gumefens/Sorens 1-1
La Roche/Pt-Ville - Planfayon 2-4
Saint-Aubin/Vallon - Chiètres R
Schoenberg - Haute-Gruyère 3-2
Siviriez - Belfaux me 20.00
Gumefens/S. - La Roche/Pt-Ville je 20.00
Classement
1. Châtel-St-Denis 11 7 3 1 (19) 37-18 24
2. Ursy 11 8 0 3 (27) 27-16 24
3. Schoenberg 11 7 1 3 (24) 26-19 22
4. Saint-Aubin/Vallon 10 6 1 3 (28) 21-22 19
5. Ueberstorf 11 5 4 2 (17) 27-17 19
6. Sarine-Ouest 11 5 3 3 (24) 16-14 18
7. Planfayon 11 5…