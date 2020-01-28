En LNA

1

Bûcheron, un métier des plus dangereux

En ce début d’année, deux drames rappellent que le bûcheronnage reste une activité risquée, quelles que soient les précautions prises. Les chiffres de la Suva sont éloquents: 1700 accidents chaque année dans les exploitations forestières et près de la moitié des apprentis victimes d’accidents.