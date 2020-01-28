HOCKEY SUR GLACE
Cinq points bienvenus pour Fribourg-Gottéron
National League
Vendredi
FR-Gottéron - Ambri-Piotta 3-2
(tab)
Samedi
Lausanne - FR-Gottéron 1-3
Jeudi, 19 h 45
Zurich Lions - FR-Gottéron
