HOCKEY SUR GLACE
Les Dragons reprennent par un succès
Championnat de Suisse Dernier match (2 décembre):
Kloten - FR-Gottéron 2-3 a.p.
Prochains matches:
Vendredi, 19 h 45
FR-Gottéron - Ambri-Piotta
Samedi, 19 h 45
Lausanne - FR-Gottéron
BASKETBALL
FR Olympic entame 2023 en Suisse centrale
Ligue nationale A masculine
Prochains matches:
Mercredi, 19 h 30
Swiss Central - FR Olympic
Samedi, 17 h 30
FR Olympic - Union Neuchâtel
Devoir européen pour Elfic avant le championnat
Eurocoupe FIBA, 16e de finale
Jeudi, 19 h 30
Elfic FR - Lublin (Pologne)
Ligue nationale A féminine
Dimanche, 16 h
Elfic Fribourg - Troistorrents