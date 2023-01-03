En LNA

mar, 03. Jan. 2023

HOCKEY SUR GLACE
Les Dragons reprennent par un succès

Championnat de Suisse Dernier match (2 décembre):
Kloten - FR-Gottéron 2-3 a.p.

Prochains matches:

Vendredi, 19 h 45
FR-Gottéron - Ambri-Piotta

Samedi, 19 h 45
Lausanne - FR-Gottéron

BASKETBALL

FR Olympic entame 2023 en Suisse centrale

Ligue nationale A masculine
Prochains matches:
Mercredi, 19 h 30
Swiss Central - FR Olympic

Samedi, 17 h 30
FR Olympic - Union Neuchâtel

Devoir européen pour Elfic avant le championnat

Eurocoupe FIBA, 16e de finale
Jeudi, 19 h 30
Elfic FR - Lublin (Pologne)

Ligue nationale A féminine
Dimanche, 16 h
Elfic Fribourg - Troistorrents

