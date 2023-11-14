En LNA

mar, 14. nov. 2023

BASKETBALL

Deux chocs pour Fribourg Olympic

Ligue nationale A masculine

Dernier match (11 novembre):
Massagno - FR Olympic 71-80

Prochains matches:
Mercredi, 19 h 30
FR Olympic - Vevey Riviera

Dimanche, 17 h 30
FR Olympic - Genève

Elfic pour continuer sur sa lancée

Ligue nationale A féminine

Dernier match (4 novembre):
Pully - Elfic FR 54-82

Prochain match:
Dimanche, 16 h
Elfic FR - Nyon

HOCKEY SUR GLACE

Semaine à trois matches pour les Dragons

Championnat de Suisse
Dernier match (4 novembre):
FR-Gottéron - Langnau 2-3 (t.a.b.)

Prochains matches:
Mercredi, 19 h 45
Zoug - FR-Gottéron

Vendredi, 19 h 45
FR-Gottéron - Ajoie

Dimanche, 20 h
Berne - FR-Gottéron

