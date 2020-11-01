En LNA

sam, 31. oct. 2020

HOCKEY SUR GLACE

Le championnat continue au moins jusqu'au 1er décembre pour les Dragons

Championnat de Suisse, dernier match (27.10):
Langnau - FR-Gottéron 3-4 a. p.

Prochains matches: Samedi, 19 h 45
CP Berne - FR-Gottéron

Dimanche, 15 h 45
Lausanne HC - FR-Gottéron

BASKETBALL

Après les reports, Olympic et Elfic devront retrouver le rythme en championnat

Ligue nationale A masculine, prochain match:

Samedi, 17 h 30
Fribourg Olympic (5e) - Starwings Bâle (6e)

Ligue nationale A féminine, prochain match:

Dimanche, 15 h 30
BC Winterthour (3e) - Elfic Fribourg (1er)

