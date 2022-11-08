En LNA

mar, 08. nov. 2022

BASKETBALL

Elfic Fribourg bat Troistorrents avant de recevoir Namur

Ligue nationale A féminine
Dernier match (6 novembre)
Troistorrents - Elfic Fribourg 60-87

Prochains matches:
Eurocoupe, 3e journée, groupe G
Jeudi, 19 h 30
Elfic FR - Namur (Belgique)

Ligue nationale A féminine,
Dimanche, 16 h
Elfic FR (1er) - Aarau (6e)

Ligue nationale A masculine
Dernier match (5 novembre)
Fribourg Olympic - Boncourt 86-55

Prochain match:
Samedi 19 novembre, 17 h 30
FR Olympic - Genève Lions

HOCKEY SUR GLACE

Les Dragons terrassés avant la trêve

Championnat de Suisse
Dernier match (4 novembre)
FR-Gottéron - Genève-Servette 2-6

Prochain match:

Ligues des champions,
Huitième de finale aller,
Mardi 15 novembre, 18 h
Jukurit (Finlande) - FR-Gottéron

L'article complet n'est disponible que pour les abonnés.
Abonnez-vous

Acheter le PDF

Annonces Emploi

Annonces Événements

Annonces Immobilier

Annonces diverses