BASKETBALL
Les Elfes lancent leur campagne européenne
Supercoupe, finale (07.10):
Elfic FR - Nyon 89-63
Prochains matches:
Eurocoupe, 1re journée
Jeudi, 19 h 30
Elfic FR - Emlak Konut (TUR)
Ligue nationale A féminine
Dimanche, 16 h
Aarau - Elfic FR
Neuchâtel, puis Monthey au menu d’Olympic
Supercoupe, finale (07.10)
FR Olympic - Massagno 56-74
Prochains matches:
Mercredi, 19 h 30
Neuchâtel - FR Olympic
Samedi, 17 h 30
FR Olympic - Monthey
HOCKEY SUR GLACE
Les Dragons veulent garder la tête
Championnat de Suisse, dernier match (07.10):
FR-Gottéron - Berne 3-1
Prochains matches:
Vendredi, 19 h 45
FR-Gottéron - Kloten
Samedi, 19 h 45
Rapperswil - FR-Gottéron