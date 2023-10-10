En LNA

mar, 10. oct. 2023

BASKETBALL

Les Elfes lancent leur campagne européenne

Supercoupe, finale (07.10):
Elfic FR - Nyon 89-63

Prochains matches:
Eurocoupe, 1re journée
Jeudi, 19 h 30
Elfic FR - Emlak Konut (TUR)

Ligue nationale A féminine
Dimanche, 16 h
Aarau - Elfic FR

Neuchâtel, puis Monthey au menu d’Olympic

Supercoupe, finale (07.10)
FR Olympic - Massagno 56-74

Prochains matches:
Mercredi, 19 h 30
Neuchâtel - FR Olympic

Samedi, 17 h 30
FR Olympic - Monthey

HOCKEY SUR GLACE

Les Dragons veulent garder la tête

Championnat de Suisse, dernier match (07.10):
FR-Gottéron - Berne 3-1

Prochains matches:
Vendredi, 19 h 45
FR-Gottéron - Kloten

Samedi, 19 h 45
Rapperswil - FR-Gottéron

