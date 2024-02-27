En LNA

mar, 27. fév. 2024

HOCKEY SUR GLACE

FR-Gottéron deuxième avant les play-off

Ligue nationale A masculine
Dernier match (24 février):
FR-Gottéron – Ajoie 0-1

Prochains matches:
Jeudi, 19 h 45
Lugano - FR-Gottéron
Samedi, 19 h 45
Ambri-Piotta - FR-Gottéron

Les Ladies entament les play-out

Ligue nationale A féminine
Dernier match (25 février):
FR-Gottéron Ladies – Ambri-Piotta Girls 5-6

Prochains matches, play-out:
Samedi, horaire à confirmer
FR-Gottéron Ladies - Lugano

Dimanche, horaire à confirmer
Langenthal - FR-Gottéron Ladies

BASKETBALL

Après la pause, Olympic reçoit Monthey

Ligue nationale A masculine
Prochain match: samedi, 17 h 30
FR Olympic – Monthey

Elfic finira première de la phase classique

Dernier match (24 février):
Ligue nationale A
Riva - Elfic FR 48 - 62

Prochain match: dimanche, 16 h
Elfic FR - Nyon

L'article complet n'est disponible que pour les abonnés.
Abonnez-vous

Acheter le PDF

Annonces Emploi

Annonces Événements

Annonces Immobilier

Annonces diverses