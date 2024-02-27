HOCKEY SUR GLACE
FR-Gottéron deuxième avant les play-off
Ligue nationale A masculine
Dernier match (24 février):
FR-Gottéron – Ajoie 0-1
Prochains matches:
Jeudi, 19 h 45
Lugano - FR-Gottéron
Samedi, 19 h 45
Ambri-Piotta - FR-Gottéron
Les Ladies entament les play-out
Ligue nationale A féminine
Dernier match (25 février):
FR-Gottéron Ladies – Ambri-Piotta Girls 5-6
Prochains matches, play-out:
Samedi, horaire à confirmer
FR-Gottéron Ladies - Lugano
Dimanche, horaire à confirmer
Langenthal - FR-Gottéron Ladies
BASKETBALL
Après la pause, Olympic reçoit Monthey
Ligue nationale A masculine
Prochain match: samedi, 17 h 30
FR Olympic – Monthey
Elfic finira première de la phase classique
Dernier match (24 février):
Ligue nationale A
Riva - Elfic FR 48 - 62
Prochain match: dimanche, 16 h
Elfic FR - Nyon