HOCKEY SUR GLACE

Les Dragons reprennent avec une semaine à... quatre matches!

Championnat de Suisse
Dernier match (2 janvier):
Zurich Lions - FR-Gottéron 4-2

Prochains matches:
Mardi, 19 h 45
FR-Gottéron - Berne

Mercredi, 19 h 45
Genève-Servette - FR-Gottéron

Vendredi, 19 h 45
Berne - FR-Gottéron

Samedi, 19 h 45
FR-Gottéron - Rapperswil-Jona

BASKETBALL

Après la Coupe, retour au championnat pour Fribourg Olympic

Dernier match (15 janvier):
Coupe de Suisse, quart de finale
FR Olympic - Swiss Central 114-54

Ligue nationale A masculine

Prochains matches:
Mardi, 19 h 30
FR Olympic - Nyon

Dimanche, 16 h
Lugano - FR Olympic

