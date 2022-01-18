HOCKEY SUR GLACE
Les Dragons reprennent avec une semaine à... quatre matches!
Championnat de Suisse
Dernier match (2 janvier):
Zurich Lions - FR-Gottéron 4-2
Prochains matches:
Mardi, 19 h 45
FR-Gottéron - Berne
Mercredi, 19 h 45
Genève-Servette - FR-Gottéron
Vendredi, 19 h 45
Berne - FR-Gottéron
Samedi, 19 h 45
FR-Gottéron - Rapperswil-Jona
BASKETBALL
Après la Coupe, retour au championnat pour Fribourg Olympic
Dernier match (15 janvier):
Coupe de Suisse, quart de finale
FR Olympic - Swiss Central 114-54
Ligue nationale A masculine
Prochains matches:
Mardi, 19 h 30
FR Olympic - Nyon
Dimanche, 16 h
Lugano - FR Olympic