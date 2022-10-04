En LNA

mar, 04. oct. 2022

BASKETBALL

FR Olympic commence sa saison par une défaite

Ligue nationale A masculine
Dernier match (01.10):
Monthey - FR Olympic 93-83 ap.

Prochains matches:
Mercredi, 19 h 30
FR Olympic - Starwings Bâle

Dimanche, 16 h
FR Olympic - Swiss Central

HOCKEY SUR GLACE

Une semaine à trois matches pour Gottéron

Ligue des champions
Prochain match:
Mercredi, 20 h 20
Salzbourg - FR-Gottéron

Championnat de Suisse
Dernier match (01.10):
FR-Gottéron - Langnau 1-2 ap.

Prochains matches:
Vendredi, 19 h 45
Davos - FR-Gottéron

Dimanche, 20 h
FR-Gottéron - Berne

