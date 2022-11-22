En LNA

mar, 22. nov. 2022

HOCKEY SUR GLACE

Les Dragons engrangent avant l’Europe

Ligue des champions, 8e de finale retour, mardi à 19 h 45
Fribourg-Gottéron - Jukurit Mikkeli (FIN) (match aller 1-1)

Championnat de Suisse
Dernier match (19 novembre):
CP Berne - FR-Gottéron 1-3

Prochains matches:
Vendredi, 19 h 45
FR-Gottéron - Lugano

Samedi, 19 h 45
Lausanne - FR-Gottéron Classement

BASKETBALL

Fribourg Olympic dispose de Genève

Coupe d’Europe FIBA
Mercredi, 19 h 30
Fribourg Olympic - Porto

Ligue nationale A masculine
Dernier match (19 novembre):
FR Olympic - Genève 86-81

Prochain match:
Samedi, 17 h 30
Vevey Riviera - FR Olympic

