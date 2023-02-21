BASKETBALL
Olympic entre en pause internationale
Dernier match (15 février):
Ligue nationale A masculine
FR Olympic - Vevey 86-64
Prochain match: samedi 4 mars, 17 h 30
Starwings Bâle - FR Olympic
Elfic enchaîne avant la Coupe de Suisse
Dernier match (18 février):
Ligue nationale A féminine
Pully - Elfic Fribourg 86–104
Prochain match:
Coupe de Suisse, demi-finale
Samedi, 17 h 30
Nyon - Elfic Fribourg
HOCKEY SUR GLACE
Les Dragons battus à domicile par Lausanne
Championnat de Suisse
Dernier match (18 février):
FR-Gottéron - Lausanne 2-3
Prochains matches:
Vendredi, 19 h 45
Bienne - FR-Gottéron
Samedi, 19 h 45
FR-Gottéron - Rapperswil