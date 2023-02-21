En LNA

mar, 21. fév. 2023

BASKETBALL

Olympic entre en pause internationale

Dernier match (15 février):
Ligue nationale A masculine
FR Olympic - Vevey 86-64

Prochain match: samedi 4 mars, 17 h 30
Starwings Bâle - FR Olympic

Elfic enchaîne avant la Coupe de Suisse

Dernier match (18 février):
Ligue nationale A féminine
Pully - Elfic Fribourg 86–104

Prochain match:
Coupe de Suisse, demi-finale
Samedi, 17 h 30
Nyon - Elfic Fribourg

HOCKEY SUR GLACE

Les Dragons battus à domicile par Lausanne

Championnat de Suisse
Dernier match (18 février):
FR-Gottéron - Lausanne 2-3

Prochains matches:
Vendredi, 19 h 45
Bienne - FR-Gottéron

Samedi, 19 h 45
FR-Gottéron - Rapperswil

L'article complet n'est disponible que pour les abonnés.
Abonnez-vous

Acheter le PDF

Annonces Emploi

Annonces Événements

Annonces Immobilier

Annonces diverses

Trending

1

L’Hôtel de Ville et La Couronne ferment

Clap de fin pour le restaurant de l’Hôtel de Ville à Bulle et l’Auberge de la Couronne à Enney. Les deux établissements communaux, exploités par le couple Faverjon, fermeront leurs portes le 28 février. Les deux communes sont à la recherche d’un repreneur.

BULLE ET ENNEY. Dans les cuisines du resta…