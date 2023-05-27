2e ligue
Domdidier - Gumefens/Sorens 0-2
Chiètres - Châtonnaye/Middes sa 18.00
Sarine-Ouest - Haute-Gruyère sa 18.00
Ursy - Cugy/M./A./M. sa 18.00
Schoenberg - Siviriez di 15.00
La Combert - Belfaux di 15.00
Villars-sur-Glâne - Ueberstorf di 15.30
Classement
1. Ueberstorf 23 16 5 2 ( 71) 56-25 53
2. Ursy 23 14 6 3 ( 73) 49-29 48
3. Gumefens/Sorens 24 15 3 6 ( 54) 69-39 48
4. Cugy/M./A./M. 23 14 3 6 ( 59) 57-46 45
5. Haute-Gruyère 23 9 4 10 ( 76) 33-35 31
6. La Combert 23 8 5 10 ( 88) 50-57 29
7. Sarine-Ouest 23 8 4 11 ( 71) 50-46 28
8. Schoenberg 23 8 4 11 (150) 42-51 28
9. Chiètres 23 7 6 10 ( 93) 35-45 27
10. Belfaux 23 7 4 12 ( 46) 44-56 25
11. Châtonnaye/M. 23 6 7 10 ( 86) 41-47 25
12. Domdidier 24 6 6 12 ( 70) 27-44 24
13. Siviriez 23 6 4 13 (106) 41-53 22
14. Villars-sur-Glâne 23 5…