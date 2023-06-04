Finales de promotion - groupe A
Gumefens/Sorens II - Centre-Broye 4-4
Charmey - Billens 1-1
Montbrelloz - Riaz 4-1
Centre-Broye - Riaz sa 18.00
Billens - Montbrelloz di 10.00
Gumefens/Sorens II - Charmey di 15.00
Classement
1. Gumefens/Sorens II 2 1 1 0 9-6 4
2. Charmey 2 1 1 0 4-3 4
3. Montbrelloz 2 1 0 1 6-4 3
4. Centre-Broye 2 0 2 0 6-6 2
5. Billens 2 0 2 0 3-3 2
6. Riaz 2 0 0 2 3-9 0
Finales de promotion - groupe B
Broc Ia - Estavayer-le-Lac 4-1
Cudrefin - Brünisried 1-1
Schmitten II - Chiètres II 1-3
Estavayer-le-Lac - Schmitten II sa 19.00
Brünisried - Chiètres II sa 19.00
Cudrefin - Broc Ia sa 20.00
Classement
1. Broc Ia 2 2 0 0 12- 2 6
2. Brünisried 2 1 1 0 4- 1 4
3. Cudrefin 2 1 1 0 3- 1 4
4. Chiètres II 2 0 0 1 3- 3 3
5. Estavayer-le-Lac 2 0 0 2 1- 7 0
6. Schmitten II 2 0 0 2 2-11 0