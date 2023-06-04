1

La caverne d’Ali Baba n’a plus de «sésame ouvre-toi»

La vénérable quincaillerie Morard à Bulle va définitivement mettre la clé sous la porte le 29 juillet prochain.



Cette institution du commerce de détail gruérien n’arrive plus à survivre face aux nouveaux modes de consommation.



C’est la fin d’une histoire vieille de plus d’un siècle et surtout celle d’un magasin où l’on trouve tout… ou presque.



PHILIPPE HUWILER

BULLE. Le plancher qui craque, les ustensiles…