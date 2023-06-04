4e ligue

sam, 17. juin. 2023

Finales de promotion - groupe A
Gumefens/Sorens II - Centre-Broye 4-4
Charmey - Billens 1-1
Montbrelloz - Riaz 4-1

Centre-Broye - Riaz sa 18.00
Billens - Montbrelloz di 10.00
Gumefens/Sorens II - Charmey di 15.00

Classement
1. Gumefens/Sorens II 2 1 1 0 9-6 4
2. Charmey 2 1 1 0 4-3 4
3. Montbrelloz 2 1 0 1 6-4 3
4. Centre-Broye 2 0 2 0 6-6 2
5. Billens 2 0 2 0 3-3 2
6. Riaz 2 0 0 2 3-9 0

Finales de promotion - groupe B
Broc Ia - Estavayer-le-Lac 4-1
Cudrefin - Brünisried 1-1
Schmitten II - Chiètres II 1-3

Estavayer-le-Lac - Schmitten II sa 19.00
Brünisried - Chiètres II sa 19.00
Cudrefin - Broc Ia sa 20.00

Classement
1. Broc Ia 2 2 0 0 12- 2 6
2. Brünisried 2 1 1 0 4- 1 4
3. Cudrefin 2 1 1 0 3- 1 4
4. Chiètres II 2 0 0 1 3- 3 3
5. Estavayer-le-Lac 2 0 0 2 1- 7 0
6. Schmitten II 2 0 0 2 2-11 0

L'article complet n'est disponible que pour les abonnés.
Abonnez-vous
Sports

Acheter le PDF

Annonces Emploi

Annonces Événements

Annonces Immobilier

Annonces diverses

Trending

1

La caverne d’Ali Baba n’a plus de «sésame ouvre-toi»

La vénérable quincaillerie Morard à Bulle va définitivement mettre la clé sous la porte le 29 juillet prochain.

Cette institution du commerce de détail gruérien n’arrive plus à survivre face aux nouveaux modes de consommation.

C’est la fin d’une histoire vieille de plus d’un siècle et surtout celle d’un magasin où l’on trouve tout… ou presque.

PHILIPPE HUWILER

BULLE. Le plancher qui craque, les ustensiles…