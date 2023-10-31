En LNA

HOCKEY SUR GLACE

Les Dragons en terres bernoises

Championnat de Suisse 

Dernier match (28 octobre):
Zurich - FR-Gottéron 3-1

Prochains matches:
Mardi, 19 h 45
Bienne - FR-Gottéron

Samedi, 19 h 45
FR-Gottéron - Langnau

BASKETBALL

Olympic pour enchaîner en championnat

Ligue nationale A masculine-Dernier match (29 octobre):
Pully Lausanne - FR Olympic 61-78

Prochain match:
Vendredi, 19 h 30
FR Olympic - Starwings Bâle

Elfic doit gagner en Turquie pour y croire

Dernier match (29 octobre):
Coupe de Suisse, 1/8e de finale
Winterthour - Elfic FR 49-86

Prochains matches:
Eurocoupe, 4e journée
Jeudi, 19 h 30
Emlak Konut (TUR) - Elfic FR

Ligue nationale A féminine
Samedi, 17 h 30
Pully - Elfic FR

