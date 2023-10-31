HOCKEY SUR GLACE
Les Dragons en terres bernoises
Championnat de Suisse
Dernier match (28 octobre):
Zurich - FR-Gottéron 3-1
Prochains matches:
Mardi, 19 h 45
Bienne - FR-Gottéron
Samedi, 19 h 45
FR-Gottéron - Langnau
BASKETBALL
Olympic pour enchaîner en championnat
Ligue nationale A masculine-Dernier match (29 octobre):
Pully Lausanne - FR Olympic 61-78
Prochain match:
Vendredi, 19 h 30
FR Olympic - Starwings Bâle
Elfic doit gagner en Turquie pour y croire
Dernier match (29 octobre):
Coupe de Suisse, 1/8e de finale
Winterthour - Elfic FR 49-86
Prochains matches:
Eurocoupe, 4e journée
Jeudi, 19 h 30
Emlak Konut (TUR) - Elfic FR
Ligue nationale A féminine
Samedi, 17 h 30
Pully - Elfic FR