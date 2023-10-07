LE COIN DES BUTEURS

Classement des meilleurs réalisateurs de Promotion League:
8 buts
1.Usman Simbakoli, Etoile Carouge
Luiyi Lugo, SC Cham
7 buts
3. Labinot Bajrami, Zurich M21
6 buts
4. Marc Giger, Paradiso (…)
4 buts
11. Yanis Lahiouel, Bulle
Robin Golliard, Breitenrain (…)
Promotion League
Bulle - Lucerne M21 sa 16.00
Classement
1. Etoile Carouge 9 7 0 2 20- 9 21
2. Zurich M21 9 5 3 1 24-13 18
3. Paradiso 9 6 0 3 12- 8 18
4. Breitenrain 9 5 1 3 12-13 16
5. Bienne 9 4 3 2 17-14 15
6. Cham 9 4 2 3 22-20 14
7. Brühl 9 4 1 4 18-15 13
8. Delémont 9 4 1 4 13-16 13
9. St-Gall M21 9 3 3 3 15-14 12
10. Kriens 9 2 6 1 9-11 12
11. Bavois 9 3 2 4 17-14 11
12. Lucerne M21 9 3 2 4 14-14 11
13. Young Boys M21 9 3 2 4 15-17 11
14. Bulle 9 3 1 5 12-17 10
15. Rapperswil-Jona 9 2 3 4 13-18 9
16. Lugano M21 9 2 2 5 10-16 8
17. Bâle M21 9…