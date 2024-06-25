3e ligue
Finales de promotion
Domdidier - Marly 2-1
Schoenberg Ia - Farvagny/Ogoz II 4-1
Richemond - Chevrilles-Tinterin 1-2
Classement
1. Domdidier 5 4 0 1 12- 7 12
2. Schoenberg Ia 5 4 0 1 14- 7 12
3. Chevrilles-Tinterin 5 3 0 2 9-10 9
4. Marly 5 1 1 3 8- 9 4
5. Richemond 5 1 1 3 6-11 4
6. Farvagny/Ogoz II 5 1 0 4 8-13 3
4e ligue
Finales de promotion - groupe A
La Sionge - Beauregard 3-3
Billens - St-Silvestre-Plasselb 6-0
Cugy-M.-A.-M. II - Villars-sur-Glâne II 4-1
Classement
1. La Sionge 5 3 2 0 14- 6 11
2. Villars-sur-Glâne II 5 3 0 2 10-12 9
3. Billens 5 2 2 1 9- 3 8
4. Cugy-M.-A.-M. II 5 2 1 2 8- 8 7
5. Beauregard 5 1 1 3 8- 8 4
6. St-Silvestre-Plasselb 5 1 0 4 6-18 3
Finales de promotion - groupe B
Gruyère-Lac - Courtepin-M.-C. 2-2
Estavayer-le-Lac - Alterswil Ia 3-0
Gumefens/S. II -…