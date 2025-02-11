FR Olympic enchaîne avec la manière

Basketball
Ligue nationale A masculine
Monthey - FR Olympic 76-105
Nyon - FR Olympic me 19.30
Pully Lausanne - FR Olympic sa 17.30
Classement:
1. FR Olympic 14 13 1 1357-1041 26
2. Genève 15 13 2 1319-1158 26
3. Pully Lausanne 15 10 5 1348-1303 20
4. Union Neuchâtel 15 7 8 1145-1182 14
5. Spinelli Massagno 15 7 8 1220-1270 14
6. Nyon 15 6 9 1154-1215 12
7. Starwings Bâle 15 5 10 1125-1220 10
8. Monthey 15 4 11 1160-1299 8
9. Lugano Tigers 15 2 13 1219-1359 4
2e ligue masculine
Bulle - Villars 43-69
Romont - Villars je 20.30
Bulle - Sarin je 20.45
Hockey sur glace
2e ligue masculine, play-off, demi-final
Villars - Bulle-la Gruyère ma 20.00
Bulle-la Gruyère - Villars je 20.30
Villars - Bulle-la Gruyère sa 19.00
Unihockey
Hommes, 2e ligue grand terrain
UHC Gruyères - Zulgtal 6-3
Epalinges -…