FR Olympic enchaîne avec la manière

mar, 11. fév. 2025

Basketball

Ligue nationale A masculine
Monthey - FR Olympic 76-105
Nyon - FR Olympic me 19.30
Pully Lausanne - FR Olympic sa 17.30

Classement:

1. FR Olympic 14 13 1 1357-1041 26

2. Genève 15 13 2 1319-1158 26

3. Pully Lausanne 15 10 5 1348-1303 20

4. Union Neuchâtel 15 7 8 1145-1182 14

5. Spinelli Massagno 15 7 8 1220-1270 14

6. Nyon 15 6 9 1154-1215 12

7. Starwings Bâle 15 5 10 1125-1220 10

8. Monthey 15 4 11 1160-1299 8

9. Lugano Tigers 15 2 13 1219-1359 4

2e ligue masculine
Bulle - Villars 43-69
Romont - Villars je 20.30
Bulle - Sarin je 20.45

Hockey sur glace
2e ligue masculine, play-off, demi-final
Villars - Bulle-la Gruyère ma 20.00
Bulle-la Gruyère - Villars je 20.30
Villars - Bulle-la Gruyère sa 19.00

Unihockey
Hommes, 2e ligue grand terrain
UHC Gruyères - Zulgtal 6-3
Epalinges -…

L'article complet n'est disponible que pour les abonnés.
Abonnez-vous
Sports

Acheter le PDF

Annonces Emploi

Annonces Événements

Annonces Immobilier

Annonces diverses