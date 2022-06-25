Convois funèbres / FR

GRUYÈRE
La Tour-de-Trême:
Marie-José Grandjean-Crotti,
85 ans, lundi 27 juin à 14 h
Myriam Genoud, 88 ans, samedi 25 juin à 10 h
Châtel-St-Denis:
Marie-Madeleine Genoud-Genoud, 75 ans, lundi 27 juin à 14 h
SARINE
Arconciel:
Jean Charrière, 90 ans, lundi 27 juin à 14 h 30
SINGINE
Dirlaret:
Eugen Baechler-Köstinger, 90 ans, samedi 25 juin à 10 h
Planfayon:
Josef Bielmann, 65 ans, samedi 25 juin à 10 h
St-Sylvestre:
Johanna Vonlanthen-Julmy, 93 ans, lundi 27 juin à 14 h
Ueberstorf:
Eduard Rieder-Winzenried, 94 ans, lundi 27 juin à 14 h
BROYE
Montbrelloz:
Jacques Ansermet, 87 ans, lundi 27 juin à 14 h 30