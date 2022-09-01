2e ligue
Belfaux - Villars-sur-Glâne 1-1
Ueberstorf - Sarine-Ouest 2-1
Haute-Gruyère - Siviriez hier soir 20.00
La Combert - Châtonnaye/M. hier soir 20.00
Domdidier - Chiètres hier soir 20.00
Ursy - Schoenberg hier soir 20.00
Gumefens/S. - Cugy/M./A./M. hier soir 20.15
Gumefens/S. - Villars-sur-Glâne sa 17.00
Sarine-Ouest - Cugy/M./A./M. sa 18.00
Chiètres - La Combert sa 18.00
Siviriez - Belfaux sa 19.00
Châtonnaye/M. - Haute-Gruyère di 10.00
Schoenberg - Domdidier di 15.00
Ueberstorf - Ursy di 15.30
3e ligue
Groupe 1
Châtel-St-Denis II - Romont II ve 20.00
Corminboeuf - Semsales ve 20.15
Haute-Sarine - Bas-Gibloux sa 18.00
Estavayer-le-Gbx - Marly sa 18.30
Vuisternens/Méz. - La Sionge sa 19.00
Farvagny/Ogoz II - Richemond sa 20.00
Classement
1. Bas-Gibloux 2 2 0 0 (2) 3-0 6
2.…