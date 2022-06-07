«Gum» ne montera pas

En 2e ligue, Gumefens/Sorens a tiré un trait définitif sur la promotion vendredi dernier. Vainqueur de Piamont, c’est Matran qui évoluera en 2e ligue inter la saison prochaine.
2e ligue
Planfayon - Chiètres 0-4
Matran - Piamont 5-0
Schoenberg - Ueberstorf 3-2
Gumefens/Sorens - La Combert 2-1
Siviriez - Haute-Gruyère 3-1
Domdidier - Belfaux 2-2
Sarine-Ouest - Ursy 7-1
Classement
1. Matran* 25 16 6 3 ( 80) 58-26 54
2. Gumefens/Sorens 25 15 4 6 ( 72) 63-33 49
3. Schoenberg 25 14 6 5 ( 75) 65-33 48
4. Ueberstorf 25 14 6 5 (104) 66-39 48
5. Ursy 25 11 4 10 ( 90) 47-49 37
6. Haute-Gruyère 25 9 7 9 ( 38) 44-42 34
7. Siviriez 25 11 1 13 ( 84) 40-57 34
8. La Combert 25 10 3 12 ( 84) 46-53 33
9. Belfaux 25 9 5 11 ( 43) 42-53 32
10. Domdidier 25 8 6 11 ( 83) 40-48 30
11. Chiètres 25 8 5 12 ( 54)…